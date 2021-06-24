Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021 [Image 2 of 14]

    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, Commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, pins the Legion of Merit Medal on Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, outgoing commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 24, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 08:20
    Photo ID: 6706546
    VIRIN: 210624-A-JM436-0049
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021
    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT