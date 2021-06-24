173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, June 24, 2021

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, Commander of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, pins the Legion of Merit Medal on Col. Kenneth J. Burgess, outgoing commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy June 24, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

