    Golden Knights Jump

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Collett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team the "Golden Knights", packs a parachute with a child at a local drop zone outside San Antonio, TX, June 18, 2021. The Golden Knights perform parachute demonstrations all over the United States in support of recruiting operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 08:16
    Photo ID: 6706543
    VIRIN: 210618-A-ZL248-1074
    Resolution: 5648x3758
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights Jump [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Antonio

