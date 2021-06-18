Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team the "Golden Knights", packs a parachute with a child at a local drop zone outside San Antonio, TX, June 18, 2021. The Golden Knights perform parachute demonstrations all over the United States in support of recruiting operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6706543
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-ZL248-1074
|Resolution:
|5648x3758
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Knights Jump [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT