Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7

    National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Jason Scarborough 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Martin Trzcinski, Code 970, Preservation Mechanic, dresses out in the required personal protective equipment (PPE) to operate the Critical Coat Blast Booth in Shop 71.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:45
    Photo ID: 6706481
    VIRIN: 210412-D-BX257-465
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7, by Jason Scarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    VPP
    NNSY
    National Safety Month
    No One Gets Hurt Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT