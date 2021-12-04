Martin Trzcinski, Code 970, Preservation Mechanic, dresses out in the required personal protective equipment (PPE) to operate the Critical Coat Blast Booth in Shop 71.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 06:45
|Photo ID:
|6706481
|VIRIN:
|210412-D-BX257-465
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7, by Jason Scarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Safety Month: Staying Safe 24/7
LEAVE A COMMENT