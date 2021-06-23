Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Indian air force aircraft fly in formation over the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by VFA 115)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 06:04
    Photo ID: 6706460
    VIRIN: 210623-N-YQ181-1003
    Resolution: 1785x1275
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Indian air force
    Underway Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT