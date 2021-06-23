USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Joint Operations with Indian Air Force

INDIAN OCEAN (June 23, 2021) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Indian air force aircraft fly in formation over the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by VFA 115)

