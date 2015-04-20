Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021 A CH-53E Super Stallion from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) exercise. USS New Orleans (LPD 18) takes position astern of Germantown in support of the operation. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2015 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 03:56 Photo ID: 6706434 VIRIN: 210623-N-JP109-3410 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 835.86 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations [Image 5 of 5], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.