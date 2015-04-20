Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.20.2015

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021 A CH-53E Super Stallion from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) exercise. USS New Orleans (LPD 18) takes position astern of Germantown in support of the operation. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

