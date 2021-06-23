Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Force Reconnaissance Platoon Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), take a defensive position as they prepare to search the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) exercise. A UH-1Y Huey encircles the Germantown to provide air support to the landing team. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 03:56
    Photo ID: 6706431
    VIRIN: 210623-N-JP109-3138
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 938.94 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations [Image 5 of 5], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU, USS Germantown, Uh-1y Huey, Maritime Interdiction Operation  
    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Uh-1y Huey
    USS Germantown
    Maritime Interdiction Operation  

