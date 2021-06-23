The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operations

Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Force Reconnaissance Platoon Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fast-rope from a UH-1Y Huey onto the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) as they execute a maritime interdiction operation (MIO) exercise. Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Nicholas M. Skyles)

