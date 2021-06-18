The Chief’s and Eagle’s pose for a group photo during the Chief’s versus Eagle’s softball game at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2021. The final score ended with the Eagle’s defeating the Chief’s 18 to 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:38 Photo ID: 6706282 VIRIN: 210618-F-MH881-1586 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.18 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagles fly high in 18 to 14 win over the chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.