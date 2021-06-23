Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, the Bilateral Coordination Department Director, JGSDF Ground Component Command, gives a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Smart, the Deputy AC/S G-6 with 3rd Marine Division, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. Smart was awarded for the work he did while serving in the III Marine Expeditionary Force Regional Engagement Directorate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 19:29 Photo ID: 6706056 VIRIN: 210623-M-XF490-1033 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.38 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.