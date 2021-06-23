Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, the Bilateral Coordination Department Director, JGSDF Ground Component Command, pins the Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award on U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nicholas Smart, the Deputy AC/S G-6 with 3rd Marine Division, on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. The Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award is the highest award that the JGSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member. Smart was awarded for the work he did while serving in the III Marine Expeditionary Force Regional Engagement Directorate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 19:42 Photo ID: 6706055 VIRIN: 210623-M-XF490-1043 Resolution: 4697x3131 Size: 3.88 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.