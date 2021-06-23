Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, the Bilateral Coordination Department Director, JGSDF Ground Component Command, Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, the Commanding General of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Nicholas Smart, the Deputy AC/S G-6 with 3rd Marine Division, pose for photo on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. Smart received a certificate of appreciation and the Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award. The Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award is the highest award that the JGSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member. Smart was awarded for the work he did while serving in the III Marine Expeditionary Force Regional Engagement Directorate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    JGSDF
    Marines
    III MEF

