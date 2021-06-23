U.S. Marine awarded by JGSDF Major General Tarumi

Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuo Tarumi, the Bilateral Coordination Department Director, JGSDF Ground Component Command, Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, the Commanding General of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Nicholas Smart, the Deputy AC/S G-6 with 3rd Marine Division, pose for photo on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. Smart received a certificate of appreciation and the Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award. The Japan’s Defense Cooperation Award is the highest award that the JGSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member. Smart was awarded for the work he did while serving in the III Marine Expeditionary Force Regional Engagement Directorate. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

