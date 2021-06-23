Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF and CJCS appear before House Armed Services Committee [Image 17 of 18]

    SECDEF and CJCS appear before House Armed Services Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 23, 2021. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6706050
    VIRIN: 210623-D-WD757-2433
    Resolution: 5928x3952
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF and CJCS appear before House Armed Services Committee [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    House Armed Services Committee
    Lloyd Austin
    Gen. Mark Milley

