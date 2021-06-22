Mission Brief at Tradewinds 2021

210622-N-FB085-738 Timehri, Guyana (June 22, 2021) 2nd Lt. Javon Morrison, an infantry officer in the Jamaican Army briefs leadership from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group June 22 as participate in exercise Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

