Mission brief during Tradewinds 2021

210622-N-FB085-691 Timehri, Guyana (June 22, 2021) Leadership from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group listen to a mission brief June 22 by 2nd Lt. Javon Morrison, an infantry officer in the Jamaican Army, as they participate in exercise Tradewinds 2021, a Caribbean security-focused, multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. U.S. forces join participating nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

