    2021 Sea Trials Newport [Image 2 of 7]

    2021 Sea Trials Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel J Brewster 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210618-N-CP731-00269 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 21, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen practice close order drill at Nimitz Field as part of Sea Trials at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island June 21. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Sea Trials Newport [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Daniel J Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea Trials
    NROTC
    Officer Training Command

