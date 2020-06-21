2021 Sea Trials Newport

210618-N-CP731-0281 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 21, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) midshipmen practice close order drill at Nimitz Field as part of Sea Trials at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 21. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Brewster)

