    NAVSUP FLCSD Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Jennie Sargent 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Sailor Toledo

    Toledo received this award in recognition of superior performance in executing their duties and going above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. Toledo was recognized and selected as Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter 2021. Congratulations on a job "Well Done"!

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 15:43
    Photo ID: 6705636
    VIRIN: 210622-D-VH836-348
    Resolution: 2270x1970
    Size: 592.33 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCSD Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter 2021, by Jennie Sargent

    NAVSUP

