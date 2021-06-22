NAVSUP FLCSD Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter 2021

Sailor Toledo



Toledo received this award in recognition of superior performance in executing their duties and going above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. Toledo was recognized and selected as Senior Sailor of the Quarter, Second Quarter 2021. Congratulations on a job "Well Done"!

