NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2021

Sailor Taraji Stevens



Stevens received this award in recognition of superior performance in executing their duties and going above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. Stevens was recognized and selected as Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2021. Congratulations on a job "Well Done"!

Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US