NAVSUP FLCSD Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2021
Sailor Taraji Stevens
Stevens received this award in recognition of superior performance in executing their duties and going above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. Stevens was recognized and selected as Sailor of the Quarter, First Quarter 2021. Congratulations on a job "Well Done"!
