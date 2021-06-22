Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC Welcomes New Commanding General to Fort Detrick

    USAMRDC Welcomes New Commanding General to Fort Detrick

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Gloriann Martin 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    U.S. Army Medical Development and Research Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, stands with Maj. Gen. Michael J. Talley, previous USAMRDC Commanding General and Gen. John M. Murray, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Futures Command, at USAMRDC’s Change of Command ceremony.

    (Photo Courtesy: Gloriann M. Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    AFC
    USAMRDC

