Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank

Arizona National Guard service members help prepare meals for area residents at a food bank in Phoenix, June 23, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

