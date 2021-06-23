Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank [Image 3 of 5]

    Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members help prepare meals for area residents at a food bank in Phoenix, June 23, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

