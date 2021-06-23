Arizona National Guard service members help prepare meals for area residents at a food bank in Phoenix, June 23, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6705386
|VIRIN:
|210623-Z-RC891-0037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.75 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT