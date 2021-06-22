Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210622-N-FI539-0288 [Image 8 of 8]

    210622-N-FI539-0288

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Giselle Christmas 

    Naval Service Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 22, 2021) – A Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) midshipman candidate receives instruction during line-handling training on the USS Marlinespike Seamanship Trainer at Recruit Training Command (RTC) as part of NSI, June 22. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6705138
    VIRIN: 210622-N-FI539-0288
    Resolution: 2456x3696
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    NSTC
    NROTC
    NSI

