210622-N-FI539-0131

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 22, 2021) – A Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) midshipman candidate practices line-handling procedures on the USS Marlinespike Seamanship Trainer at Recruit Training Command (RTC) as part of NSI, June 22. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giselle Christmas)

