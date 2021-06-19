Senior Airman Madison Enright, 60th Dental Squadron dental technician, runs during a Pride Month 5k run June 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The purpose of the run was both to normalize lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the military and reduce the stigma that LGBTQ+ service members sometimes face as a result of their sexual orientation or gender identities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
Travis Airmen host Pride Month color run, encourage acceptance
