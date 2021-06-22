Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army assists with 29th ID validation as National Guard unit preps for Operation Spartan Shield

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanjie Daniels 

    First Army

    Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division (center), is accompanied by Maj. Gen. Mark Landes, commanding general of First Army Division East and 29th ID Exercise Director (right), as they conduct a “Wall Walk” review led by Col. Jacob Larkowich, commander of the 188th Infantry Brigade. The “Wall Walk” serves to prepare for both mid- and post- exercise AARs. Each warfighting function is hung on a wall to enable key leaders to see the entire briefing at one time. Using this technique allows Soldiers to sense how command operations flow and allow changes as necessary.

