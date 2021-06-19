Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wichita Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Wichita Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.19.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 19, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) conduct a man overboard drill, June 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    man overboard drill
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

