USS Wichita Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill

210619-N-N3764-0102

CARIBBEAN SEA - (June 19, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) conduct a man overboard drill, June 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

