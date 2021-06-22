Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM commander hosts Israel Defense Forces senior leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    CENTCOM commander hosts Israel Defense Forces senior leaders

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), right, welcomes Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff, left, to U.S. Central Command headquarters, June 22, 2021. During Kohavi’s visit the leaders discussed a range of issues, such as the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza, the current security challenges emanating from the Middle East and the ongoing effort to realign Israel from U.S. European Command to CENTCOM. McKenzie and Kohavi agreed that the realignment will help broaden the bilateral and multilateral relationships that already exist between Israel, Gulf nations and the United States. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

    McKenzie
    USCENTCOM
    Middle East
    Israel Defense Forces
    Aviv Kohavi

