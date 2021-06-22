CENTCOM commander hosts Israel Defense Forces senior leaders

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), left, and Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff, right, enter U.S. Central Command headquarters, June 22, 2021. During Kohavi’s visit the leaders discussed a range of issues, such as the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza, the current security challenges emanating from the Middle East and the ongoing effort to realign Israel from U.S. European Command to CENTCOM. McKenzie and Kohavi agreed that the realignment will help broaden the bilateral and multilateral relationships that already exist between Israel, Gulf nations and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Roderick Jacquote)

