    U.S. Coast Guard Academy prepares for Day One

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    The Coast Guard Academy prepares to welcome the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2019
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6704902
    VIRIN: 190701-G-KU031-168
    Resolution: 3746x2513
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 763
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy prepares for Day One, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Academy
    USCGA
    Swab Summer
    Day One

