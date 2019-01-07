The Coast Guard Academy prepares to welcome the Class of 2025 for Day One, June 28, 2021. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6704902
|VIRIN:
|190701-G-KU031-168
|Resolution:
|3746x2513
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|763
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Academy prepares for Day One, by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS
