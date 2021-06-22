Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210622-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 22, 2021) Officer Training Command (OTCN) announced Heather Yeles as the 2020 Civilian of the Year (COY)

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Heather Yeles, the Instructional Systems Specialist with the Training and Education Department at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, poses for a portrait, June 22. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    OTCN Recognizes the 2020 Civilian of the Year

