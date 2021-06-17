Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210617-N-UN585-1013 [Image 5 of 5]

    210617-N-UN585-1013

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), presents a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal certificate to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Van Horn, June 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6704834
    VIRIN: 210617-N-UN585-1013
    Resolution: 4049x2699
    Size: 876.83 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210617-N-UN585-1013 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

