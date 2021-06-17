210617-N-UN585-1013

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), presents a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal certificate to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Van Horn, June 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

