ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal certificate to Seaman Ashleigh Guerrero, June 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 07:25 Photo ID: 6704831 VIRIN: 210617-N-UN585-1005 Resolution: 4249x2833 Size: 651.51 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210617-N-UN585-1005 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.