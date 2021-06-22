210622-N-UN585-3063

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 22, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Robert Williams, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, leads a zumba class on the ship’s flight deck in celebration of Pride Month, June 22, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

