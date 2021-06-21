39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, gives his remarks during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 21, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to the new commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

