    39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Hill, 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, gives his remarks during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 21, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to the new commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021
    Photo ID: 6704811
    VIRIN: 210621-F-TO545-055
    Resolution: 6776x4522
    Size: 14.9 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS

    assumption of command
    39MXS
    Douglas Whitehead
    Jeffrey Hill

