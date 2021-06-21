Col. Douglas Whitehead, left, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Hill, 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, exchange salutes during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 21, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to the new commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 07:30 Photo ID: 6704810 VIRIN: 210621-F-TO545-046 Resolution: 6031x4025 Size: 16.29 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.