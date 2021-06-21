Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Douglas Whitehead, left, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Hill, right, incoming 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, stand at attention for the presentation of the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 21, 2021. Hill was previously the 4th Munitions Sq. commander at Seymour-Johnson AFB, N.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

