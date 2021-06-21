39th Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

Col. Douglas Whitehead, left, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Hill, right, incoming 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, stand at attention for the presentation of the colors during an assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 21, 2021. Hill was previously the 4th Munitions Sq. commander at Seymour-Johnson AFB, N.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

