    Motorcycles w castle

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2015

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    American Soldiers, civilians, family members and contractors are required to wear the full array of safety gear on, and off, the installation in Germany.
    (Photo by Larry Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2015
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 06:05
    Photo ID: 6704788
    VIRIN: 150505-A-VE918-438
    Resolution: 2718x2180
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycles w castle, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Clearing up confusion on motorcycles gear

    motorcycles
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    stongertogether
    Target_news_europe

