USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Ops

210610-N-CW160-1106 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 10, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Congleton)

