    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Ops

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210610-N-CW160-1106 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 10, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mason Congleton)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 04:39
    Photo ID: 6704751
    VIRIN: 210610-N-CW160-1106
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Ops [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Ops
    CVN 70
    HSC 4

