    Midshipmen Assist With Flight Ops aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 1 of 2]

    Midshipmen Assist With Flight Ops aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.26.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Russell Lindsey 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210609-N-BC658-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2021) Midshipman Second Class David DeWeese attaches tether cables to the underside of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 9, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Russell C. Lindsey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Assist With Flight Ops aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    Midshipmen
    HSC 4

