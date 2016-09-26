Midshipmen Assist With Flight Ops aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

210609-N-BC658-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2021) Midshipman Second Class David DeWeese attaches tether cables to the underside of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), June 9, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Russell C. Lindsey)

