    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America ESG at Okinawa [Image 17 of 18]

    America ESG at Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) A landing craft utility en route to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) passes America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:16
    Photo ID: 6704660
    VIRIN: 210610-N-QY759-0160
    Resolution: 6617x4726
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America ESG at Okinawa [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CTF 76
    USS America
    CFAO
    America ESG

