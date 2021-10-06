WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) A landing craft utility en route to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) passes America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6704660
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-QY759-0160
|Resolution:
|6617x4726
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, America ESG at Okinawa [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT