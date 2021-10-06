WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) A landing craft utility departs the small boat basin on Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) is moored pier side in the background. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6704648
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-QY759-0072
|Resolution:
|7221x5158
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, America ESG at Okinawa [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT