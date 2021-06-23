Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site [Image 10 of 10]

    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site

    HAMAHIGA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Luke Sullivan, the camp operations officer for Camp Courtney, pays his respects at the Hamahiga Island memorial site on Hamahiga Island, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. The Hamahiga Island memorial site consists of two memorials in which Marines and local residents visit annually on June 23, Okinawa Memorial Day, to reflect upon the lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa. The first memorial is dedicated to island residents who lost their lives during the Battle of Okinawa. The second memorial serves in memory of Col. Kermit Shelly, the commanding officer of 3rd Force Service Regiment from March 1967 to his death in June 1968. Shelly had a profound impact on the restoration and local community of the island that still stand to this day, and his most notable efforts consist of his work to construct an elementary and middle school, a church, a community hall, private residences and the island’s water reservoir. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6704583
    VIRIN: 062321-M-AF005-1107
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: HAMAHIGA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site
    Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT