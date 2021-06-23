A memorial is displayed at the Hamahiga Island memorial site on Hamahiga Island, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2021. The Hamahiga Island memorial site consists of two memorials in which Marines and local residents visit annually on June 23, Okinawa Memorial Day, to reflect upon the lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa. The first memorial is dedicated to island residents who lost their lives during the Battle of Okinawa. The second memorial serves in memory of U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kermit Shelly, the commanding officer of 3rd Force Service Regiment from March 1967 to his death in June 1968. Shelly had a profound impact on the restoration and local community of the island that still stand to this day, and his most notable efforts consist of his work to construct an elementary and middle school, a church, a community hall, private residences and the island’s water reservoir. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6704581 VIRIN: 062321-M-AF005-1080 Resolution: 4972x3315 Size: 6.28 MB Location: HAMAHIGA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okinawa Memorial Day - Hamahiga Island Memorial Site [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.