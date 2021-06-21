BAY OF BENGAL (June 21, 2021) – Sailors conduct a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) with the Hatsuyuki-class destroyer JS Setoyuki (TV-3518) of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

