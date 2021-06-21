BAY OF BENGAL (June 21, 2021) – Sailors conduct a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) with the training ship JS Kashima (TV-3508) of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6704546
|VIRIN:
|210621-N-MQ703-1011
|Resolution:
|6520x4347
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
