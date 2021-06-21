Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 5]

    Gun Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    INDIAN OCEAN (June 21, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) fires the 5-inch gun. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 01:49
    Photo ID: 6704544
    VIRIN: 210621-N-MQ703-2098
    Resolution: 4531x3021
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    PASSEX
    PASSEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    south china sea
    indian ocean
    gun shoot
    uss halsey
    ddg97

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT