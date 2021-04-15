Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course [Image 17 of 19]

    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course

    JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    OKINAWA, Japan (Apr. 15, 2021) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion maneuver through a course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center. NMCB-4, based out of Port Hueneme, California, is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to deliver engineering solutions and construction of expeditionary and advanced naval base facilities to Naval and Joint Force Commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Douglas Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6704515
    VIRIN: 210415-N-RU672-0009
    Resolution: 5563x3420
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course
    Pacific Pioneer 21 | NMCB-4 and 9th ESB conduct endurance course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Camp Gonsalves (Jungle Warfare Training Center)

    TAGS

    NECC
    30 NCR
    NMCB 4
    9th ESB
    JWTC Jungle Warfare Training Center
    Pacific Pioneer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT